'Chhaava' box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses ₹140 crore in India, eyes Uri: The Surgical Strike's lifetime biz

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava has had a dream run at the box office so far. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer biopic has raked in the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2025 so far.

Chhaava raked in ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹37 crore on its day 2, ₹48.5 crore on its day 3, and around ₹24 crore on its day 4. With this, the film has minted a total of ₹140.50 crore so far at the India box office.

The film had an overall occupancy of 31.62 per cent across its Hindi shows on Monday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Chhaava's morning shows logged an overall occupancy of 17.80 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an overall occupancy of 27.11 per cent. The film's evening and night shows logged an occupancy of 34.12 per cent and 47.46 per cent, respectively.

With this, the film is now eyeing the lifetime India box office collections of Vicky Kaushal's 2019 blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri: The Surgical Strike had the highest box office collection for Hindi in 2019.

The film raked in a total of ₹244.14 crore in terms of its India net collections during its over 13-week long run at the domestic box office.

Chhaava has already surpassed the lifetime box office numbers of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force, another Maddock Films production. Sky Force minted a total of ₹112.4 crore during its 3-week long run at the domestic box office.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the life and times of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhaava is an adaptation of a Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant.

Besides Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Singh Rawat in significant roles. The film hit theatres globally on February 14.