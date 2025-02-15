Chhaava box office collection Day 1: With ₹32 cr opening, Chhaava storms into 2025, topples Sky Force

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has stormed into 2025 with an exceptional opening day at the box office. The historical action drama, set against the rich backdrop of Maharashtra, has delivered a stellar first-day performance, according to estimates from Sacnilk.

The numbers, bolstered by strong regional appeal and strategic timing, signal a promising run ahead for this Bollywood blockbuster.

Chhaava raked in an estimated ₹30–32 crores net across India on its opening day, marking a record-breaking debut for both Vicky Kaushal and Bollywood this year. The film has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (₹15.30 crore) to become the biggest opener of 2025 so far.

It also marks the highest opening day collection for Vicky Kaushal, far exceeding his previous best with Uri: The Surgical Strike (₹8.20 crore).

Several factors have driven Chhaava's remarkable success:

Pre-sales performance: The film recorded the highest pre-sales for any Bollywood release this year.

Regional appeal: Its setting in Maharashtra struck a chord with audiences, ensuring packed theaters in the state.

Valentine’s Day release: The holiday, while unconventional for a non-romantic film, provided a boost to the numbers.

Positive word of mouth: Early reviews and audience reactions have been overwhelmingly favorable, further fueling its momentum.

The film’s occupancy rates showed a clear upward trend through the day, peaking with 62.55% in night shows and an overall average of 42.02%.Looking ahead, Chhaava is poised for a strong weekend, with advance bookings already pointing toward a potential ₹100 crore net weekend collection.Despite fierce competition from other Valentine’s Day releases like Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and Netflix’s Dhoom Dhaam, Chhaava seems to be riding strong.

The film is a historical action drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It chronicles the journey of this Maratha warrior as he faces monumental challenges in his fight against the Mughal Empire, particularly Emperor Aurangzeb. Adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s award-winning Marathi novel Chhava, the film brings to life a powerful narrative of resilience and valor.

The stellar cast includes Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna portraying Emperor Aurangzeb. Supporting roles feature Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie boasts a gripping soundtrack composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.