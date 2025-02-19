'Chhaava' movie box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal's movie makes ₹165 crore in India, may benefit due to Shivaji Jayanti

Vicky Kaushal-led biopic Chhaava is on a roll at the India box office. The film had a strong opening weekend at the box office due to overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Vicky Kaushal's latest film minted ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹37 crore on its day 2, ₹48.5 crore on its day 3, ₹24 crore on its day 4, and around ₹24.50 crore on its day 5.

Despite a dip of over 50 per cent in its daily box office numbers on its first Monday, Chhaava has raked in around ₹165 crore at the ticket counters as of its first Tuesday. The film logged an overall occupancy of 32.52 per cent on February 18, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film has topped the lifetime India business of the 2018 film Raazi. Raazi made a total of ₹123.74 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office.

Chhaava has now set sights on the lifetime box office collection of Dunki (₹227 crore), Uri: The Surgical Strike (₹244.14 crore), and Sanju (₹342.57 crore).

Commenting on the film's box office performance, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Wait, picture abhi baaki hain... The biz of Chhaava is expected to jump this evening [Tuesday], especially in Maharashtra, thanks to the holiday tomorrow [Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti]."

The film received rave reviews for Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"Watch it for Vicky's performance. His commitment to his craft is unparalleled. Chhaava doesn't aim to be exceptionally different, but it masters the art of navigating the mainstream waters without completely drowning in the cacophony of its own voice," India Today said in its review.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant. Chhaava focuses on the life of the Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Divya Dutta, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar in significant roles.

Chhaava released in theatres worldwide on February 14.