'The first woman even Netflix is afraid of': Netizens poke fun as Urvashi Rautela gets 2 mentions for Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release

Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is set to premiere on Netflix on 21 February in multiple languages. Initially, the poster for the OTT release excluded Urvashi Rautela, leading to online amusement with comments about her being the ‘lead actress’ missing from a ₹105 crore film.

Netflix India later rectified this by including Urvashi Rautela twice in a subsequent post. The corrected post read: "Meet the forces behind the fear (eyes and fire emojis)... #DaakuMaharaajOnNetflix," brought further attention to the film.

Related Articles

This led the social media users to joke about her 'getting justice' and being the 'first actress' mentioned twice.

"Finally! Urvashi gets justice (sic)," a user remarked. "First actress to be featured on the first slide of a Netflix post," another user said in jest.

"Waiting for a collab post between Netflix and Urvashi (sic)," a third user commented. "The first woman even Netflix India is afraid of (sic)!" a fourth user remarked.

"Justice has been served!!! Goddess Urvashi Rautela deserves a SOLO POSTER!!" yet another user said.

"First indian asian woman actor who has excelled first in all acting careers, all across and one in the world, to appear on the second release poster of daaku maharaj. Represented by the first and last pr agency she has hired. Kudos," a user wrote.

The initial poster featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath but not Urvashi. Despite facing criticism for her comments on the film's box office performance and a Rolex gift, Urvashi actively promoted it.

This led to jokes such as her being the ‘first actress’ to be left out of a major release’s poster.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj focuses on a daring robber who is establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries and battling to become a "king without a kingdom".

Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, the film stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Ravi Kishan, Sachin Khedekar, and Shraddha Srinath in significant roles. The film, originally released in theatres on 12 January, has collected ₹91.08 crore in India and ₹125.96 crore worldwide.