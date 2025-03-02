Chhaava nears ₹600 crore but still trails Pushpa 2. How much more can it rake in? Day 16 numbers

Chhaava continues its strong run at the box office, collecting ₹21 crore on Day 16 (March 1, 2025), which is a 61% jump from Day 15’s ₹13 crore. This surge brings its India net total to ₹433.5 crore after 16 days.

The film has now entered the top 12 biggest hits in Indian cinema, surpassing 2.0 and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. In Maharashtra, it has already made history, becoming the state’s highest-grossing film by overtaking Pushpa 2’s ₹250 crore mark.

While Chhaava has outperformed Pushpa 2 in certain areas like third Friday collections in Hindi (₹13 crore vs. ₹11.30 crore), it still trails significantly in overall numbers. Pushpa 2 remains far ahead globally with ₹1742.1 crore, compared to Chhaava’s ₹590 crore.

In its second week, Chhaava earned ₹180.25 crore, but that was short of Pushpa 2’s ₹196.5 crore during the same period. By Day 15, Pushpa 2 had ₹621 crore net, while Chhaava stood at ₹412 crore.

Despite the gap, Chhaava’s steady momentum suggests it could continue to perform well in the coming weeks.

Vicky Kaushal’s fee vs Bollywood’s big earners

Reports claim Vicky Kaushal charged ₹10 crore for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, which is 7% of the film’s total budget of ₹130-140 crore. His paycheck remains far below Bollywood’s highest-paid actors:

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan – ₹100-150 crore per film

Aamir Khan – ₹100-275 crore per film

Allu Arjun – ₹300 crore for Pushpa 2

Kaushal’s ₹10 crore fee for Chhaava matches what he earned for Bad Newz, though it’s lower than ₹12 crore for URI: The Surgical Strike.

While Chhaava still has ground to cover against Pushpa 2, its Maharashtra dominance and consistent numbers make it a strong contender in Bollywood’s top-grossing films.