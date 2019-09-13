Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 7: Sushant Singh Rajput's film rules at the box office, but tough times ahead

Chhichhore Box Office Collection: The latest film of Sushant Singh Rajput, Chhichhore, continues its winning streak in its first week at the box office. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial film has earned Rs 68.83 crore till its seventh day at the box office, according to early estimates.

Chhichhore, a college-drama film, which narrates the story of the life of seven friends, has received praises from most film critics as well as the audience. In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput plays a college student Anni and Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of Maya. The film also features Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma, Tahir Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Prateik Babbar, Saharsh Kumar Shulkla and Nalneesh Nele in significant roles. In the film, Sushant Singh is part of a gang of friends, who get separated after college and reunite at a hospital when one of them meets with an accident.

Chhichhore is clashing with big releases like Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and Prabhas' Saaho at the box office. However, this low-budget film has successfully given a tough fight. After the release of Chhichhore, Saaho's (Hindi version) collections have dropped rapidly.

Saaho, which released on August 30, has earned nearly 140 crore at the domestic box office market. But, the film's Hindi version has collected only Rs 21.5 crore in its second week.

Meanwhile, Chhichhore, which is set to enter in its second weekend (September 13), will now be competing with the much-hyped film Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana as well as Article 375, starring Richa Chaddha and Akshay Khanna. Both Dream Girl and Article 375 have received positive reviews from critics.

Interestingly, all the movies - Chhichhore, Dream Girl, Article 375 - that are competing at the box office this weekend are equal on two fronts - they don't have an A-lister star cast, and are all content-driven films. May the best movie win at the box office!

