Darbar Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajnikanth-starrer earns Rs 2 crore in Chennai

Darbar Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth starrer Darbar has earned Rs 2.27 crore plus in Chennai on its opening day. The Thalaiva is back on the silver screen almost after a year after Petta with his latest offering.

According to a trade analyst LM Kaushik, Darbar had a bumper opening in the state as it is the second Rajinikanth film after 2.0 to open at Rs 2 crore in Chennai. Directed by AR Murgadoss, the film has been released in 4 languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

According to the film analyst Ramesh Bala, Darbar is also doing great internationally.

#Darbar is the latest entrant in the Prestigious 2 Cr+ Day 1 BO #Chennai City Club.. 1. #2Point0 - 2.64 Crs 2. #Sarkar - 2.37 Crs 3. #Darbar - 2.27 Crs - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

Day 1 Gross - NZ$16,500 - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Darbar off to a good start in #NewZealand

Rajinikanth's latest release Darbar is based on the life of a police officer on a mission to bust a drugs racket in Mumbai. Directed by AR Murgadoss, the film has been released on more than 4000 screens in India on January 9. This film is likely to do well at the Box office down south as it is a solo release on Pongal. Last year, Rajinikanth's Petta released on Pongal and raked in Rs 250 crore worldwide.

This film can find it difficult to rake in great numbers on the national scale as it is releasing alongside Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, both of which have received rave reviews from the critics so far. It needs to be noted that since 2.0, Rajinikanth's films haven't raked in great numbers nationally.

According to film critic and trade expert Joginder Tuteja, Darbar manages to strike the right chord with the audience in the first half whereas in the second half it becomes dull. He adds that Rajinikanth's thrill element wanes away in the second half of the film.

#Darbar - 1st half v good, 2nd half average. AR Murugadoss loses his tricks towards the end TutejaTalks's #TikTok https://t.co/KXmem1WXeN - Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 9, 2020

