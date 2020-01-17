Darbar Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 60 crore in Tamil Nadu in one week

Darbar box office collection: Megastar Rajinikanth's Darbar has completed its first week on a high note. The cop drama film, which released on 9 January, had a fantastic 7-day run in its home territory of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka.

The Kollywood film might end up collecting around Rs 58-60 crore in the first week in Tamil Nadu. The extended Pongal holiday has helped film Darbar register satisfactory occupancy rates in the theaters. However, the release of Dhanush's Pattas on January 15 has affected business of Rajnikanth's latest flick. Film Pattas has grossed Rs 6.5 crore on its first day in Tamil Nadu.

AR Murugadoss-directorial Darbar, which released on 650 screens in its home territory, has crossed Rs 10-crore mark in Chennai. It had pulled in roughly Rs 18 crore on the first day in Tamil Nadu alone.

In Kerala and Karnataka, the Lyca Productions-funded film has grossed over Rs 7 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively. Final figures are yet to be released. In total, the domestic collection of Darbar stands at Rs 100 crore in the country alone.

Globally, Darbar has minted over Rs 10 crore in the US alone. The film has done exceedingly well in the Gulf as well, where it has reportedly collected over Rs 11 crore.

Darbar is a cop drama in which Rajinikanth portrays two roles - of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and another of a social activist. The film features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

Also read: Darbar Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's cop drama just shy of Rs 200 crore milestone worldwide

Also read: Rajinikanth vs Mahesh Babu: Sarileru Neekevvaru, Darbar set global box office on fire