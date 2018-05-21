Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Reynolds' movie earns Rs 33.40 crore in India

While it may seem like an overdose of Marvel movies for the rest of movie-goers, fans of the genre are really pumped up about the line-up. First, Black Panther, then Avengers: Infinity War and now Deadpool 2 - it seems to be the year of MCU. The second part of Deadpool revolves around the mercenary with impeccable comic timing globe-trotting to take down bad guys. Things go haywire before he ends up with his own merry band of 'superheroes'.

Deadpool 2 is a gift to Marvel fans that keeps on giving throughout the movie. However, if one is not a Marvel fan and has not caught up with all the movies, they might miss out on some of the quips.

The movie had a strong opening of $300 million worldwide and $125 million in the USA, which is still less than what Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War managed. It begs the question if Deadpool 2's opening is up to the standards of a Marvel blockbuster - both Black Panther and Infinity War raked in more than $200 million in USA. It also opened to less than Deadpool's $132.4 million, making it the second biggest opening for any R-rated movie, overthrowing It, a horror film based on Stephen King's 1986 novel.

In India, however, the scenario is slightly different. Deadpool 2 has already crossed the lifetime collection of Deadpool. The original that was released in 2016 had a lifetime collection of little over Rs 29 crore. As Taran Adarsh mentions it, Deadpool 2 collected Rs 33.40 crore in three days, after collecting Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday.

#Deadpool2 has a 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number... The real test begins from today onwards... Biz on weekdays is crucial... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018





Deadpool 2's India collection could also be owed to Ranveer Singh lending his voice for the Hindi version of the eccentric mercenary. The overall dubbed version amounted to 49% of Deadpool 2's India collection, with 41% of the weekend earnings coming from the Hindi version, as reported in IANS.







It must be mentioned that Ryan Reynolds' movie is clashing with Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi and Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out, as well as Avengers: Infinity War that is still running. Infinity War's collection has reached Rs 222.69 crore in India.







Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch; Ryan Reynolds has co-written the movie with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Apart from Reynolds, the movie stars Josh Brolin, who also plays Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, TJ Miller, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, and Brianna Hildebrand.