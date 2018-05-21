Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Reynolds' movie earns Rs 33.40 crore in India

While it may seem like an overdose of Marvel movies for the rest of movie-goers, fans of the genre are really pumped up about the line-up. First, Black Panther, then Avengers: Infinity War and now Deadpool 2 - it seems to be the year of MCU. The second part of Deadpool revolves around the mercenary with impeccable comic timing globe-trotting to take down bad guys. Things go haywire before he ends up with his own merry band of 'superheroes'.
Deadpool 2 is a gift to Marvel fans that keeps on giving throughout the movie. However, if one is not a Marvel fan and has not caught up with all the movies, they might miss out on some of the quips.
The movie had a strong opening of $300 million worldwide and $125 million in the USA, which is still less than what Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War managed. It begs the question if Deadpool 2's opening is up to the standards of a Marvel blockbuster - both Black Panther and Infinity War raked in more than $200 million in USA. It also opened to less than Deadpool's $132.4 million, making it the second biggest opening for any R-rated movie, overthrowing It, a horror film based on Stephen King's 1986 novel.
In India, however, the scenario is slightly different. Deadpool 2 has already crossed the lifetime collection of Deadpool. The original that was released in 2016 had a lifetime collection of little over Rs 29 crore. As Taran Adarsh mentions it, Deadpool 2 collected Rs 33.40 crore in three days, after collecting Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday.
#Deadpool2 has a 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number... The real test begins from today onwards... Biz on weekdays is crucial... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions.- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018
