Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster crosses ₹500 crore globally!

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has raced past major box office milestones within days of release, delivering a standout third-day performance and pushing its global earnings beyond the ₹500 crore mark.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film collected ₹113 crore net in India on its third day, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹339.27 crore (including previews). The worldwide gross has already touched ₹501.04 crore, with overseas collections estimated at ₹96.50 crore.

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Strong weekend push drives numbers higher

The film has maintained steady momentum since its release, building on strong preview numbers and a solid opening day.

Here’s the three-day breakup of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India (nett, Sacnilk):

Day 0 (Wednesday): ₹43 crore

Thursday: ₹102.55 crore

Friday: ₹80.72 crore

Saturday: ₹113 crore

Total: ₹339.27 crore

The jump on Day 3 reflects a sharp weekend surge, with the film recording one of its strongest single-day performances so far.

Overseas markets add to momentum

International markets are also contributing significantly to the film’s run. In North America, Dhurandhar 2 is playing across 4,405 shows, making it one of the widest releases for an Indian film in the region.

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Advance bookings alone for Day 3 crossed ₹23.70 crore, with more than two lakh tickets sold even before spot bookings began. The film is also seeing strong traction in the UK, with reports of multiple houseful shows in cities like Belfast.

Targets now shift to all-time records

With its rapid pace, the film is now being tracked for entry into the ₹2,000 crore club globally, a benchmark currently led by Dangal (₹2070 crore).

Other top global performers include Pushpa 2 (₹1742.10 crore), Baahubali 2 (₹1788.06 crore), and KGF 2 (₹1215 crore). Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to surpass films like Stree 2, Chhaava, Jawan, and even its own predecessor as it continues its run.

Star power and scale drive audience pull

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, navigating cross-border criminal and terror networks. The film’s scale, performances, and storyline have generated strong audience interest, which is now translating into sustained box office numbers.

The cast also includes R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

With the Eid weekend underway, the film’s trajectory suggests continued momentum in the coming days.