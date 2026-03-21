'Aditya Dhar, you hit it out of the park': SS Rajamouli on Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar 2'

The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 is all the rage at the box office. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Saturday took to social media to share his experience after watching the film. The filmmaker, known for the Baahubali franchise and RRR, said in a post on X (previously Twitter), that Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed Dhurandhar in terms of scale and soul.

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He further wrote, "The direction, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless... But it's the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion."

Rajamouli also backed Aditya Dhar, saying, "Aditya Dhar, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame (sic)."

Furthermore, the filmmaker praised Ranveer Singh for his performance as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, especially in an emotional scene involving his sister. Towards the end, Rajamouli wrote, "R Madhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours... Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success (sic)."

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I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.

The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.



The writing manages to weave plot twists that… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026

Before Rajamouli, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu called the film an "explosion executed with perfect precision".

Furthermore, he said, "The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation-worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy's performance and Shashwat Sachdev's music. This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated... Congratulations to the entire team (sic)."

#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… 💥💥💥 The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Special mention to Maddy’s performance… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 19, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

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The film is on a rampage at the ticket counters in India and worldwide. Within its first two days, Dhurandhar 2 crossed the ₹200 crore milestone in India. The Ranveer Singh-led film made ₹43 crore from its preview shows, ₹102.55 crore on its day 1, and ₹80.72 crore on its day 2.

With this, the film's total net collections in India stand at ₹226.27 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. At the worldwide box office, the film has earned ₹370 crore in two days and is likely to cross ₹500 crore in its opening weekend.