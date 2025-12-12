Ranveer Singh-led 'Dhurandhar' banned in Saudi Arabia, 5 other Gulf countries; here's why

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been barred from release in six Gulf countries over concerns that the film carries an anti-Pakistan narrative, even as it continues to post strong numbers in India and select overseas markets.

The ban applies to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — all major revenue centres for Bollywood films.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to industry sources, the makers attempted to secure clearance but were denied by authorities in all six countries. “There were apprehensions that this would happen as the film is perceived as an ‘anti-Pakistan film’. The team still made an attempt, but none of the countries approved the film’s theme,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Despite the blockade, Dhurandhar has crossed ₹200 crore net in India within its first week. Overseas earnings (excluding the Gulf) stand at ₹44.5 crore, signalling steady interest where the film has been cleared for release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar — returning after Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019 — the film had sparked speculation about its inspiration. Dhar has clarified that Dhurandhar is rooted in real geopolitics and covert R&AW operations, not based on any single individual.

Advertisement

The ban has also revived discussion around the scrutiny Indian films face in Middle Eastern markets when touching on cross-border or politically sensitive themes. In recent years, titles such as Fighter, Sky Force, The Diplomat, Article 370, Tiger 3 and The Kashmir Files have faced similar restrictions. Fighter was briefly released in the UAE before being pulled within a day; its revised version also failed to pass censorship.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan. The film is centred around a spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates the Rehman Dakait gang in Karachi's Lyari.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Saumya Tandon in significant roles. Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025.