Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana film's worldwide collection touches Rs 155 crore

Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl continues its winning streak at the box office. Helmed by debutante director Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl hit the silver screen on September 13. It has earned Rs 110.80 crore at the domestic box office market so far. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said Dream Girl collected Rs 72.20 crore and Rs 110.80 crore in its first week and second week, respectively. The film has raked in Rs 23.04 crore in overseas market.



#DreamGirl continues to win hearts, woo BO... Trends better than #BadhaaiHo - #AyushmannKhurrana's biggest hit - in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.10 cr, Thu 3 cr. Total: 110.80 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019 After Badhai Ho, Dream Girl is Ayushmann Khurrana's second film to score a century at the box office. Badhai Ho did a box office business of Rs 137.61 crore. Dream Girl's box office collection: Opening Day (Day 1, Sept 13): Rs 10.05 crore. End of opening weekend: Rs 44.57 crore Week 1: Rs 72.20 crore Week 2: Rs 110.80 crore Lifetime collection: Rs 110.80 crore The worldwide collections of Dream has reached Rs 154.94 crore. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya, Dream Girl had touched the Rs 100 crore milestone in 11 days. With this, it become the third-highest mid-range film of 2019 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark, followed by Kabir Singh (entered Rs 100 club in 5 days) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (in 10 days). Days taken to reach cr by mid-range films...

#KabirSingh: Day 5

#Uri: Day 10

#TanuWedsManuReturns: Day 11

#DreamGirl: Day 11

#Chhichhore: Day 12

#Stree: Day 16

#Raazi: Day 17

#BadhaaiHo: Day 17

#SKTKS: Day 25

Nett BOC. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019

The film has received positive reviews from both critics and cinegoers unanimously. In Dream Girl, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man who can imitate a female voice and plays female characters in Ramleela. He gets a job in an adult hotline, but things go haywire when customers, both men and women, fall for him and start searching for the face behind the sweet voice. The film is supported by a cast of talented actors like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety famed actress Nushrat Bharucha, veteran actor Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh.

Also read: Dream Girl box office collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 100-crore mark in second week

Also read: Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana set to deliver another Rs 100-crore movie