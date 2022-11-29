Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s film crosses Rs 200 crore globally

Drishyam 2 collection: The latest Ajay Devgn film Drishyam 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office. Drishyam 2, which received rave reviews, has collected Rs 215.62 crore. At the domestic box office, the film is set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark on its second Tuesday. Drishyam 2 has minted Rs 149.34 crore since its release on November 18.

The film collected Rs 7.87 crore on Friday, Rs 14.05 crore on Saturday, Rs 17.32 crore on Sunday, and Rs 5.44 crore on Monday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “Drishyam 2 continues its MAGNIFICENT RUN, packing an impressive number on [second] Monday… Target Rs 200 crore+ is very much achievable… [Week 2] Friday Rs 7.87 crore, Saturday Rs 14.05 crore, Sunday Rs 17.32 crore, Monday Rs 5.44 crore. Total: Rs 149.34 crore. India business.”

The film raked in Rs 2.82 crore on Monday from key multiplex chains like PVR (Rs 1.24 crore), INOX (Rs 1.02 crore), and Cinepolis (Rs 56 lakh) on account of reduced ticket prices during weekdays.

The film has earned Rs 37.83 crore in the overseas market, according to Bollywood Hungama, taking its total to well over Rs 200 crore.

The whodunit is a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam made by the National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat.

Drishyam 2 focuses on Vijay Salgaonkar, his wife Nandini, and two daughters as they lead affluent life. Salgaonkar has accomplished his dream of owning a cinema hall and a cable company. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in significant roles.

