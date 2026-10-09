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'Drishyam 3' box office collection week 1: Ajay Devgn's film nears ₹250 crore in India, eyes Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's record

'Drishyam 3' box office collection week 1: Ajay Devgn's film nears ₹250 crore in India, eyes Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's record

The film has its eyes on something bigger: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s record, one of the biggest numbers in Devgn’s career. The question everyone’s asking — will Drishyam 3 pull it off? Here’s the full day-by-day collection breakdown, and how close this thriller really is to making history.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 9:04 AM IST
'Drishyam 3' box office collection week 1: Ajay Devgn's film nears ₹250 crore in India, eyes Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's recordBox Office Update: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is on a roll at the ticket counters, will the actor be able to outdo his own record?

Ajay Devgn is on fire at the box office. His latest outing at the theatres, Drishyam: The Conclusion, has wrapped up its first week with a massive ₹245.50 crore in India — just a step away from the ₹250 crore club. And now, the film has its eyes on something bigger: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s record, one of the biggest numbers in Devgn’s career. The question everyone’s asking — will Drishyam 3 pull it off? Here’s the full day-by-day collection breakdown, and how close this thriller really is to making history.

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Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam: The Conclusion has neared the ₹250 crore mark within its first week at the Indian box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.  Drishyam 3 made ₹62 crore on its first Friday, ₹53.50 crore on its first Saturday, ₹61 crore on its first Sunday, ₹21 crore on its first Monday, ₹19.50 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹15.50 crore on its first Wednesday, and ₹13 crore on its first Thursday.

With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹245.50 crore (₹294.60 crore gross). The film further raked in ₹89 crore at the overseas box office, pushing its worldwide collection beyond ₹350 crore. The Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller made a total of ₹383.60 crore globally as of its first Thursday.

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Will it beat Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior?

At present, the film is eyeing the lifetime collections of Devgn's 2020 blockbuster hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. During its over two-month-long lifetime run, the historical drama made a total of ₹279.59 crore in terms of domestic gross box office (₹325 crore gross) and ₹361 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 3 story, cast

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is a sequel to the 2022 film Drishyam 2. The film focuses on the Salgaonkar family who is trying to return to their old lives but Meera Deshmukh is still pained by the death of her son Sam and the case gets reopened.

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Besides Ajay Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav in significant roles. Drishyam 3 released in theatres worldwide on October 2.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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