OTT releases this week (October 5-11): 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'Reporting Live', 'Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar', other releases to watch this weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Tom Holland returning as the web-slinging superhero. The film follows Peter as he navigates a new chapter of his life while facing a fresh threat, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon also returning to the cast. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero film expands the next phase of Spider-Man's MCU journey.

Release Date: October 6, 2026

Platform: Apple TV+, Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube (Buy/Rent)

Reporting Live

Reporting Live follows Sandhya, an ambitious young reporter, and her experienced cameraman Vinod as they investigate what initially appears to be a routine story. Their reporting eventually leads them into an illegal sand-mining network, putting them in a dangerous situation. Parineeti Chopra leads the investigative thriller alongside Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman. Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, the film marks a direct OTT release.

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Release Date: October 9, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Animals

Ben Affleck's Animals is a kidnapping thriller centred on Mark Kimball, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose son is abducted and held for ransom. With his political campaign having drained the family's savings, Mark and his wife are pushed towards increasingly desperate measures to secure the money needed to save their child. Affleck directs and stars in the film alongside Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun.

Release Date: October 9, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Mandaadi

Mandaadi is a Tamil sports drama set against the traditional sailboat racing culture of Tamil Nadu's coast. The story follows a fishing captain who uses his knowledge of the sea to lead a six-member team in a traditional boat race during a local festival. Soori plays the lead, with Suhas, Mahima Nambiar and Sathyaraj also starring. The film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

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Release Date: October 8, 2026

Platform: Netflix

EPIC

EPIC, released theatrically as Epic – First Semester, follows a middle-class student who travels to London to meet his family's expectations and pursue higher studies. His first semester abroad soon becomes complicated by a love story, new experiences and an identity crisis. Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya lead the Telugu romantic drama, directed by Aditya Hasan. The film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Release Date: October 9, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar

Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar is a Malayalam crime thriller centred on Aleena Abraham, a woman who joins the police force on compassionate grounds following her husband's death. She soon becomes involved in a complicated investigation that forces her to confront difficult questions and hidden truths. Parvathy Thiruvothu leads the film in her first Malayalam police role, alongside Vijayaraghavan, Mathew Thomas and Unnimaya Prasad.

Release Date: October 9, 2026

Platform: Netflix