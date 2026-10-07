'Drishyam 3' box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer crime thriller cruises past ₹200 crore in India

Five days. ₹200 crore. One unstoppable family of liars. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer crime thriller, has smashed past the ₹200 crore mark in India net collections — and it did so in record time, even for the Drishyam franchise. The film, a Hindi adaptation of Jeethu Joseph's acclaimed Malayalam original, found itself slipping on Monday after a massive opening weekend, only to bounce right back and keep the momentum alive.
With Vijay Salgaonkar's family once again caught in a web of secrets, audiences are flocking back to theatres to see how far one man will go to protect the people he loves. Worldwide collections have already sailed past ₹300 crore. The question everyone's asking now: just how high can this crime saga climb before its theatrical run ends?