'Drishyam 3' box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer crime thriller cruises past ₹200 crore in India

ALSO READ | 'Drishyam 3 The Conclusion' box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's film tops ₹300 crore worldwide, among fastest films to reach milestone

The crime thriller has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film made ₹62 crore on its first day, ₹53.50 crore on its second day, ₹61 crore on its third day, ₹21 crore on its fourth day, and ₹19 crore on its fifth day.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹216.50 crore. Drishyam 3's Wednesday shows saw decent advance bookings across 12 show dates. For day 6, tickets worth ₹8.03 crore have been sold, with NCR being the top city at ₹1.41 crore.

MUST READ | 'Drishyam The Conclusion' Box Office: Ajay Devgan thriller storms past ₹270-cr mark globally, sets new benchmark

At this rate, the film is likely to cross the ₹250 crore milestone at the India box office soon. Globally, the film has made a total of ₹341.30 crore so far and is all set to cross the 350 crore mark soon.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is a part of the Drishyam franchise of films. The film follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he faces his toughest legal battle when the police and a new adversary try to break his previous cover-up chain.

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Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film features Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on October 2.