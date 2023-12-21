'Dunki' box office collection Day 1: At a likely Rs 35 cr, Shah Rukh Khan to see his lowest opening in India in 2023

Despite mixed reviews, Shah Rukh Khan's new release 'Dunki' is likely to mint at least Rs 35 crore in India on Day 1 of the release. However, while this is no mean feat at the box office on working day, this would be the Bollywood's superstar's lowest opening movie of 2023 considering his two blockbuster releases of the year.

According to Sacnilk, an industry tracker, 'Pathaan' minted Rs 57 crore on opening day of its release while 'Jawan' earned Rs 89.5 crore on the first day of its release.

Kamaal Khan, a movie reviewer on YouTube and trade analyst, said on Thursday that the immigration drama, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Sunil Grover has collected Rs 10.5 crore in three national multiplex chains at 3.30 pm and that would mean all India business could be approximately Rs 35 crore.

Film #Dunki collected ₹10.50Cr in 3 national multiplex chains at 3.30pm. Means today’s all India business can be approx ₹35Cr! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 21, 2023

Several critics were underwhelmed by the much-discussed film, described as a comedy drama centred on illegal immigration, and the frenzy didn’t quite reach the fever pitch of Shah Rukh’s earlier two releases didn’t matter much to his die-hard fans.

"Dunki might not be Hirani’s best work in comparison to 3 Idiots or PK, but it still entertains and leaves you with a warm and fuzzy feeling as you leave the theatre. Also, what better way to end the year than to have SRK charm you on the silver screen once again," reads India Today's four-star review of the movie.

Netizens said that while the movie's first half is immensely watchable, the movie falters a lot in the second half and that turned out to be its undoing.

Trade analysts said the movie's future at box office will depend upon word of mouth and how it fares against a monster release like Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'.

The performance of the film in mass belt is not up to the mark of Shah Rukh Khan's previous films but that was always going to happen with its social dramedy content, said Sacnilk adding that the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays should keep the movie in good stead at the box office.

#Dunki USA Day 1 Final Advance Sales🇺🇸:



$410,553 - 577 Locations - 1729 shows - 30105 Tickets Sold



Good Jump from yesterday. Total North America Day 1 at $570K. Should open to $800K+ and possibly close to the $1M mark depending on walkins. Shows from tomorrow! — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 21, 2023

On X platform, @Venkyreviews, a film distributor in US, said that Dunki will have a minimum opening of $800,000 and could go up to a whopping $1 million depending on the walkins. The movie saw advance bookings of over $550,000 in North America, he said.