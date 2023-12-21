scorecardresearch
'Dunki' box office prediction day 1: SRK-led film likely to rake in Rs 38-40 crore in India

'Dunki' box office prediction day 1: SRK-led film likely to rake in Rs 38-40 crore in India

'Dunki' box office prediction: The film is likely to take a stellar opening at the India box office provided there is strong word of mouth backing the film just like other Rajkumar Hirani films. Here's how much Dunki is likely to make at the India box office

Shah Rukh Khan's still from 'Banda'. Shah Rukh Khan's still from 'Banda'.
SUMMARY
  • Dunki is likely to make great numbers at the domestic box office
  • Dunki will release in theatres on December 21, a day before Prabhas-led Salaar
  • The film sold a total of 5.58 lakh tickets in its advance bookings in India worth around Rs 15.41 crore

'Dunki' day 1 BO prediction: Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki is all set to hit theatres worldwide today. The film is likely to take a stellar opening at the India box office as it is likely to rake in anywhere between Rs 38-40 crore in terms of net box office collection on its opening day provided there is strong word of mouth backing the film just like other Rajkumar Hirani films, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

He further added that the film will likely cross the Rs 180 crore milestone in its five-day-long weekend despite clashing with another big film, i.e, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer commercial actioner Salaar. Salaar will hit theatres on December 22, a day after Dunki

Also WATCH: Anand Mahindra’s message for new Tech Mahindra CEO, CP Gurnani on 42-year career, Ghazal Alagh on woman judge facing sexual harassment, Vijay Shekhar Sharma on fake Amul AI product: India Inc on X

"Tremendous jump in advance booking of Dunki post 5 pm.. Peaking at the right time and how. If the film is met with good audience response tomorrow like all Hirani films, then, day 1 would touch Rs 38-40 crore nett. 5 days weekend would easily be Rs 180 crore+ despite clashing with another big film," Kadel said in his post on X formerly Twitter. 

Meanwhile, Dunki sold a total of 5.58 lakh tickets worth around Rs 15.41 crore across 15,014 Hindi shows. Top contributors to the film's advance bookings were Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The latest Shah Rukh Khan film has sold more than 2 lakh tickets at the national multiplex chains- PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film focuses on the concept of 'donkey flight' or 'dunki', an illegal backdoor entry technique used by immigrants to enter countries such as the UK, the US and Canada.

The film also focuses on the lives of these individuals and their families when they decide to return back to their motherland. The film has been jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Jyoti Subhash in prominent roles. 

Published on: Dec 21, 2023, 7:54 AM IST
