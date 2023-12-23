'Dunki' box office collection: SRK-starrer likely to see 50% growth on Day 3, says trade analyst

Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' performed well at the domestic box office and managed to rake in close to Rs 30 crore on its opening day. However, on its second day, the movie witnessed a drop in collection. On December 22, which was the movie's second day, it added Rs 20.50 crore to its kitty, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

On its second day, Dunki clashed with the release of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire'.

While the earnings fell on the second day, the movie is likely to see an uptake on Saturday. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared that Dunki is eyeing about Rs 29-30 crore on its third day.

"#Dunki is having BIG GROWTH in the range of 40-50% today (Saturday) over Friday. Film is eyeing Rs 29-30 cr biz on its 3rd day if the growth sustains till night," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

#Dunki is having BIG GROWTH in the range of 40 -50% Today ( Saturday) Over Friday.



Film is eying ₹ 29-30 cr biz on its 3rd Day if the growth sustains till night. #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/IlSBbVfKu7 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 23, 2023

#Dunki is on Overdrive mode today at Metros.. Late Night shows added in Mumbai & some centers as film is facing capacity issues.



Exhibitors might increase more shows from tomorrow at major cities.



Film is having 50% Growth today ( Sat ) compared to Friday. #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/AHfqOf8sEr — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 23, 2023

Presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki hit the screens on December 21, a day before the release of Salaar. Prabhas' Salaar saw a blockbuster start at the box office, having earned close to Rs 95 crore in India on day 1.

Dunki has been co-written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon and has earned Rs 49.70 crore in India in two days. The film focuses on the concept of 'donkey flight' or 'dunki', an illegal backdoor entry technique used by immigrants to enter countries such as the UK, the US and Canada.

The film opened up to mixed reviews from audiences. Several critics were underwhelmed by the much-discussed film, described as a comedy drama.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

It is Shah Rukh Khan's third release in 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. Both Pathaan and Jawan earned over Rs 1,000 crore each at the worldwide box office and are credited for pulling the struggling Hindi film exhibition sector out of the doldrums.

