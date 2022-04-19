'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan announces romcom with Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu to co-star

After releasing Pathaan's teaser, Shah Rukh Khan has now announced another project, this time with director Rajkumar Hirani. The duo will collaborate for Dunki, Hirani's new directorial venture. The Bollywood superstar took to Twitter making the announcement. On sharing the news, SRK wrote, "Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you."

He even added that the movie Dunki will release in cinemas on December 22, 2023.

SRK also shared a short video clip. The video begins with Khan checking out the posters of Rajkumar Hirani's iconic films like PK, Sanju, Munnabhai MBBS, 3 Idiots. He then asks Rajkumar Hirani if he has something for Khan. The filmmaker tells him that he does have a script and they both can work in a film called Dunki (not Donkey). As Hirani claims, the movie will be an amalgamation of comedy, emotions, romance.

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

Hirani on Twitter wrote, "@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya. Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23 @taapsee @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt @RHFilmsOffical."

.@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya 😄 Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23https://t.co/zb8463stsi @taapsee @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt @RHFilmsOfficial — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) April 19, 2022

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani are working for Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, who will play the leading lady in the movie. It will be produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.



