'Dunki' worldwide box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer collects Rs 350 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' saw a jump in box office collection on its second Sunday, December 31. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial collected Rs 20.34 crore globally on its eleventh day, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Globally, the film earned Rs 57.43 crore on day one, Rs 45.10 crore on day two, Rs 49.71 crore on day three, Rs 52.78 crore on day four, Rs 46.56 crore on day five, Rs 20.31 crore on day six, Rs 16.80 crore on day seven, Rs 12.29 crore on day eight, Rs 12.10 crore on day nine, Rs 16.78 crore on day ten and Rs 20.34 crore on its eleventh day.

With this, the total collection of the film globally now stands at Rs 350.20 crore.

Meanwhile, in India, the film is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark. As of now, the film has minted Rs 188.22 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 160.22 crore in its first week and further minted Rs 7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 9 crore on its second Saturday, and about Rs 12 crore on its second Sunday at the India box office.

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar as well as Anil Grover. The film focuses on the issue of immigration.

Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

The film which is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films, opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21. Even as it saw a good start, the film failed to create the same sort of buzz that Shah Rukh Khan's last two films Pathaan and Jawan had created.

Moreover, its earnings were impacted as Prabhas starrer Salaar released on December 22. Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire has collected about Rs 350 crore in India and Rs 600 crore at the global box office.

