Fighter advance booking: Film mints over Rs 3 cr from sale of more than 1 lakh tickets

Fighter advance booking: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter is set for a big debut this week.

The film’s advance ticket sales are going up, minting Rs 3.66 crore.

According to Sacnilk, 44,859 tickets have been sold for the 2D version, 6,070 tickets for the 3D version, 5,978 tickets for the IMAX 3D experience, and 1,567 tickets for the 4DX 3D experience.

Maharashtra saw the highest advance ticket sales worth Rs 93.1 lakh, followed by Delhi, where the film sold tickets worth Rs 83.52 lakh. Telangana and Karnataka saw sales of Rs 59.32 lakh and Rs 58.08 lakh, respectively.

Fighter marks Hrithik Roshan’s third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War. Talking about the film, Siddharth, who is also making his debut as a producer under his production company Marflix, earlier shared, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit Andhare (COO, Viacom18 Studios) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave spectacle and the big screen experience.”

Not too long ago, the makers had released the making of the 'Heer Aasmani' music video in which Hrithik, Deepika, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi were seen indulging in a fun snowball fight.

"That is the training/bonding song. This song was just us training, bonding, getting together. But when we were in Kashmir, a couple of lines, we had to lip sync, and it was freezing. You see the whole team together. You see us as a unit. It's a celebration. It's always lots of fun,” Deepika was heard saying in the video.

The film is set to hit theatres on January 25.