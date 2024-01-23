Oscars 2024: 'To Kill a Tiger' bags nomination for Best Documentary Feature

"To Kill a Tiger," a documentary directed by Nisha Pahuja, has been honored with a nomination for Best Documentary Feature at the 96th Academy Awards. The film delves into the harrowing true story of an Indian farmer named Ranjit and his 13-year-old daughter, who becomes the victim of a brutal gang rape.

Set against the backdrop of India's Jharkhand state, the documentary captures Ranjit's unwavering quest for justice in a society where such support is rare and conviction rates for rape are alarmingly low.

The film has garnered critical acclaim for its powerful portrayal of the father-daughter duo's fight against the entrenched rape culture in rural India. With executive producers including notable figures like Mindy Kaling, Dev Patel, and Rupi Kaur, "To Kill a Tiger" stands out as a cinematic journey that not only sheds light on a pressing social issue but also offers a message of hope and resilience.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, To Kill a Tiger, follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child." It has been produced by Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim.

The documentary has been featured in various screenings across the globe, including cities like Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London, and has been part of an impactful campaign to raise awareness about gender equality.

Nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category include Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol. The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are scheduled for March 11 (IST).

