Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film earns Rs 24 cr in India

The much-anticipated action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, made a significant impact at the box office on its opening day, January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film registered Rs 3.25 crore net in India, with a gross of Rs 27.43 crore, and an additional Rs 8.61 crore from overseas markets, totaling a worldwide collection of Rs 36.04 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

The film has been a topic of discussion for its star-studded cast, which also includes Anil Kapoor, and its tribute to the Indian armed forces.

#HrithikRoshan's #Fighter is off to a flyer at the box office.



Film registers fantastic figure across all markets in the globe.



India Nett -… pic.twitter.com/3Kv3IF4ZhH — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 26, 2024

Market analyst Taran Adarsh reported a slightly higher figure of Rs 24.60 crore for the domestic box office on the first day. The film also performed well in advance booking, selling over 4 lakh tickets and earning Rs 13.12 crore, with around Rs 7.21 crore being made through advance bookings alone.

After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, #Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 [working day before the big holiday]… Agree, the biggie should’ve targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is… pic.twitter.com/CClt7ptLW5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2024

"After an ordinary/average start in morning and noon shows, Fighter picked up pace post 5 pm onwards on Day 1 (working day before the big holiday)… Agree, the biggie should've targeted a higher number on its opening day, but the good news is that the audience feedback is excellent and that should translate into big numbers today (Day 2; Republic Day holiday)," wrote Taran Adarsh.

"Fighter has performed best at major centres on Day 1, but biz is not in sync with the merits of the film in mass circuits… However, the mass pockets should come on board today and if it continues the momentum on Sat and Sun, a healthy *extended weekend* total will be on the cards," added Adarsh.

However, not all was favorable. "Fighter" faced suspension in the UAE and was not released in Gulf countries, which could have affected its overall international revenue potential. Despite this setback, the film's engaging storyline, which follows Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor) as part of the elite IAF unit Air Dragons, has garnered attention. The unit is tasked with responding to hostile activities in the Srinagar Valley, showcasing the sacrifices and patriotism of the Indian Air Force.

Critics have noted that while "Fighter" may not be flawless, its near-perfect screenplay and immersive experience have kept audiences invested. The film marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan's projects such as "Bang Bang" and "War."

Also Read: 'Many of us would rather not fly...': Paytm CEO calls out Lufthansa after Redditor claims of staff misbehavior towards Indians surfaces