From biggest opener for Ranbir Kapoor to 2nd top opener of 2023: Some box office records that 'Animal' has made

'Animal' box office collection latest: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has taken the box office by storm despite receiving mixed reviews from moviegoers. While some have backed Kapoor for his performance as Ranvijay Singh, others have slammed the film for showing women characters with no choice, voice or agency. Despite this, the film has managed to secure a grand opening at the box office. From being the biggest opener of Ranbir Kapoor's career to being the second biggest opening film of Bollywood in 2023 so far, here are some box office records set by Animal:

BIGGEST OPENER OF RANBIR KAPOOR'S CAREER

Animal is easily the biggest opener of Ranbir Kapoor's career so far. The film earned a total of Rs 63.80 crore across all languages on its opening day. Other top openers in his career include Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rockstar respectively.

Animal-- Rs 63.80 crore

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva-- Rs 36.42 crore

Sanju-- Rs 34.75 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani-- Rs 19.45 crore

Rockstar-- Rs 10.60 crore

SECOND BIGGEST OPENER OF 2023

In 2023, Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2 dominated the Indian box office with their enviable collections. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 also did decent business on its opening day. Despite this, Ranbir Kapoor's latest film has emerged as the second biggest opening Bollywood film of 2023.

Jawan-- Rs 75 crore

Animal-- Rs 63.80 crore

Pathaan-- Rs 57 crore

Tiger 3-- Rs 44.50 crore

Gadar 2-- Rs 40.10 crore

BIGGEST START FOR AN 'A' CERTIFIED FILM

Another silver lining for Animal is that it has managed to compete with the likes of Jawan and Pathaan even though it has received an 'A' (adults only) certificate from India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and an adult certification in the UK as well due to its violent scenes.

BIGGEST OPENER FOR SANDEEP REDDY VANGA

Even though Sandeep Reddy Vanga became a popular name among the north Indian audience after his superhit film Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, Animal has emerged as the biggest opener for Vanga.

The director's previous ventures Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh managed to do decent business at the India box office. While Arjun Reddy made Rs 7.5 crore at the domestic box office on its first day, Kabir Singh made Rs 20.21 crore in India.

EIGHTH RANBIR KAPOOR FILM TO CROSS $2 MILLION IN US/CANADA

Animal has also become the eighth Ranbir Kapoor film to cross the $2 million mark at the US/Canada box office in record time. Other films featuring Kapoor that have achieved this feat are Sanju, Brahmastra, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Sanju-- $7.9 million

Brahmastra-- $7.84 million

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil-- $4.26 million

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani-- $3.82 million

Barfi-- $2.80 million

Animal-- $2.5 million

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar-- $2.5 million

Tamasha-- $2.27 million

SECOND BIGGEST OPENER IN AUSTRALIA

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to become the second biggest opener in Australia. Animal made a total of $533,000 in its opening day box office collections in Australia, as per film trade analyst Nishit Shaw. Tiger 3 opened at $337,000 in Australia whereas Jawan did a business of $398,000 in Australia on day 1.

Also Read: 'Animal' worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses SRK's 'Pathaan', mints Rs 116 cr

Also Watch: Top 8 Movies To Watch in Theatres in December 2023: SRK's Dunki, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Prabhas' Salaar, Wonka, and more; watch Salaar trailer, other details

Also Read: 'Animal' box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses $2.5 million in North America

Also Watch: Pink Supreme Diamond auctioned for nearly Rs 90 crore, Hermès Birkin bag sold for nearly Rs 3 crore by Christie’s. Krishen Khanna paintings, Patek Philippe watches up for auction soon