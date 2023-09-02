'Gadar 2' box office collection day 22: Sunny Deol’s film to soon hit Rs 500 crore in India  

'Gadar 2' box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer commercial blockbuster Gadar 2 has had a great run at the domestic box office so far. The film is one step closer to making Rs 500 crore in India. Gadar 2 made Rs 284.63 crore in its first week, Rs 134.47 crore in its second week, and Rs 63.35 crore in its third week. The Sunny Deol-starrer action drama is estimated to have made around Rs 4.30 crore on its third Friday, taking its total collections to Rs 486.75 crore.

The film is further likely to make anywhere around Rs 6 crore on its fourth Saturday, taking its total collections to around Rs 492.75 crore. Gadar 2 had an overall 17.68 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on September 1. Sunny Deol’s latest film made around Rs 631.80 crore in terms of its worldwide collections as of its third Friday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

#Gadar2 surged, amassing a staggering ₹ 8.10 cr net propelling its overall earnings to an impressive 482.45 crores net.



Regions that logged the maximum theatre occupancy for the film are Lucknow (31 per cent), Chennai (27.33 per cent), Ahmedabad (23.75 per cent), Chandigarh (20.75 per cent), Jaipur (20.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (17.75 per cent), Bengaluru (16.75 per cent), Pune (16 per cent), Surat (14.25 per cent), Mumbai (14 per cent), Hyderabad (12 per cent), and Bhopal (10 per cent).

Set in Lahore during 1971, Gadar 2 focuses on Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in significant roles.

The film hit theatres globally on August 11 along with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released in theatres worldwide on August 10. Gadar 2 has less than a week left to strike gold at the ticket counters before Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan releases in theatres globally.

