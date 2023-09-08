'Gadar 2' box office collection day 28: Sunny Deol's film sees its lowest earnings as SRK's Jawan hits theatres

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 dominated the Indian box office since its release last month, however, the film has taken a hit with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan on Thursday (September 7).

On September 7, which was Gadar 2's 28th day at the box office, the film earned only Rs 1.08 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk. This is the lowest single-day collection for the film since its release on August 11.

It may be noted that Gadar 2 recently became the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. While Pathaan took 28 days to breach the Rs 500 crore mark, Baahubali 2 did the same within 34 days of its release.

While Gadar 2 has had a massive run at the box office so far, the numbers are likely to see a dip moving forward with the arrival of Jawan in theatres worldwide. Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Jawan, which arrived in theatres on September 7, earned a staggering Rs 75 crore all India on its opening day. The film earned Rs 65 crore net in Hindi, Rs 5 crore net in Tamil and Rs 5 crore net in Telugu, as per Sacnilk.

The movie, released on the occasion of Janmashtmi, has shattered all the previous records and emerged as the biggest Hindi opener of all time beating SRK's last release Pathaan. Pathaan had minted Rs 57 crore net on its first day.

"Jawan takes BIGGEST opening ever for a Bollywood movie in India," trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He added that Shah Rukh Khan is the only bollywood actor to hold the record for two Rs 100 cr opening day films.

Making Shah Rukh Khan the only bollywood actor to hold the record for two ₹100 cr opening… pic.twitter.com/Kqc6luLQlr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 7, 2023

"Jawan" at its core is a father-son story and Shah Rukh is a man of many faces: a soldier, a romantic hero and a Robin Hood-esque figure, who takes on the nexus of politicians and businessmen who are in cahoots.

The pan-India thriller in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is directed by South filmmaker Atlee and this is Shah Rukh's second film this year after Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film focuses on Tara Singh who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh from the clutches of the Pakistani Army in 1971. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Gaurav Chopra in key roles.

