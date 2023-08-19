Gadar 2 sets another record! Sunny Deol’s film beats Baahubali 2 on second Friday

Gadar 2 has set another record by beating Baahubali 2 on its second Friday. The film collected Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday, which is the highest ever for a Hindi film on its second Friday with Rs 19.75 crore.

The film has been a huge hit at the box office. It has collected over Rs 300 crore in just 8 days. Gadar 2 is now the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. It is directed by Anil Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Sunny Deol film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

In a press note, the makers claimed the film has “soared to a remarkable all-time high for any Hindi film”, especially in territories like Punjab.

“With a net collection of 20.50 crores on Day 8 and an overall net of 305.13 crores, Gadar 2’s cinematic journey is a testament to its enduring appeal and box office dominance,” the note read.

300 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR… Mass pockets are in an altogether different league… Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark… Expect BIGGG JUMP on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 305.13 cr. #India biz.

Trade experts revealed that while it hasn’t yet beaten Pathaan, it is the second-fastest film to breach the 300-crore mark. The fastest was Pathaan which crossed 300 crores mark in just 7 days while Gadar 2 did it in 8 days.

Set in 1971, “Gadar 2” follows Tara Singh (Deol)’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. The original film was set during the Partition.

Whether it's the raw intensity of the drama, the powerhouse performance of the actors, or the cultural relevance of the storyline, Gadar 2 has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. The film has managed to capture the intricate social and political nuances with an appealing presentation, echoing public sentiment to a large extent.

