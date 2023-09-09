'Gadar 2' surpasses 'Baahubali 2' to become second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time

Hitting a home run, the widely celebrated film ‘Gadar 2’ has etched its name into cinematic history by surpassing the earnings of the epic blockbuster 'Baahubali 2,' thereby claiming the enviable position of the second-highest Hindi net scorer of all time.

With a staggering Rs 511 crore in just 29 days since its release, Gadar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas-led Baahubali 2 (Hindi) -- Rs 510.99 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk. With this earning, it has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film.

Gadar 2's Race To Top Pathaan Begins!



Gadar 2 Surpasses Baahubali 2 To Become Second Highest Hindi Net Scorer of All-Time#Gadar2 | #Baahubali2 | #SunnyDeol | #Pathaan https://t.co/B5iL6Ainqr — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) September 9, 2023

The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel-led action drama minted Rs 1 crore on its 29th day (fifth Friday) of its theatrical run, as per Sacnilk. With that, the film has managed to garner Rs 511 crore, a crore more than Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (Hindi).

Gadar 2 has created many records since its release. It is the fastest Hindi film to reach Rs 450 crore. It also holds the record for the highest second-weekend numbers and the highest business on Independence Day. Gadar 2, which released on August 11, i.e. on the same day as Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 collected Rs 40.1 crore on day 1, which only goes on to say that the film became the second-highest opener of the year.

However, the film's collection has taken a hit with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan on Thursday (September 7).

On September 7, which was Gadar 2's 28th day at the box office, the film earned only Rs 1.08 crore, as per trade portal Sacnilk. This is the lowest single-day collection for the film since its release on August 11.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 still needs to make Rs 32.46 crore to match Pathaan's record. Pathaan's lifetime collection stands at an impressive Rs 543.59 crore.

Gadar 2 has been doing well at the box office, but it is not clear if it will be able to surpass Pathaan's record. Pathaan was a huge hit and had a long run at the box office.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film focuses on Tara Singh who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh from the clutches of the Pakistani Army in 1971. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Gaurav Chopra in key roles.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: 'May it rain harder...,' says veteran cricketer ahead of Super-4 clash