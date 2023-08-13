'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office clash: Akshay Kumar's film witnesses lesser occupancy on Day 3

'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' are ruling the box office but they are running neck and neck in terms of viewership. Over the weekend, Akshay Kumar’s 'OMG 2' witnessed lesser occupancy as compared to 'Gadar 2', led by Sunny Deol. Despite the stellar star cast of 'OMG 2', along with the brilliant performance of Akshay Kumar, the film's box office collection fell short of expectations compared to Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2'. The collections fell due to 'OMG 2' lesser occupancy than 'Gadar 2' on the third day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, while Gadar 2 witnessed an afternoon occupancy rate of 90.44 per cent, OMG 2 saw an occupancy rate of 76 per cent. The morning occupancy of the Akshay Kumar-starrer was also not impressive as it saw an occupancy rate of 46.17 per cent. On the other hand, Gadar 2 saw a morning occupancy rate of 65 per cent.

'Gadar 2' is the sequel to the hugely successful 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in 2001. The film has already managed to create its unique place in the hearts of the audience, thereby contributing to its high occupancy at theatres. The Sunny Deol film collected around Rs 131.18 crore within the first three days of its theatrical release, as per Sacnilk.

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ameesha Patel returning as Sakeena and Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet. ‘Gadar 2’ is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. The original was set during the Partition.

On the other hand, 'OMG 2', Akshay Kumar’s film, is a sequel to the 2012 release 'OMG: Oh My God!' While the first installment was appreciated for its unique storyline and impressive performances, the sequel, despite making a strong start, has seen lesser numbers than anticipated on the third day. Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2, on the other hand, has managed to cross Rs 40 crore within the first three days of its release.

‘OMG 2’ is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios, is billed as a spiritual sequel of ‘OMG - Oh My God!’, starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

