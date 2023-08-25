'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection day 14: Sunny Deol's film earns Rs 419 cr in India, Akshay Kumar starrer makes Rs 127 cr

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2, the sequel to popular movie 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', saw a remarkable start at the box office. However, the film's earning has been reducing gradually as it enters the third week.

On day 14, August 24, the earnings of 'Gadar 2' went below Rs 10 crore in India for the first time since its release on August 11. Gadar 2 made Rs 284.63 crore in the first week.

In the second week, the Sunny Deol film went on to collect Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday, Rs 31.07 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 38.90 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 13.50 crore on its second Monday, Rs 12.10 crore on its second Tuesday, Rs 10 crore on second Wednesday. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 8.20 crore on second Thursday at the domestic box office, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total collection at the domestic box office now stands at about Rs 419 crore. It is likely to earn Rs 7 crore in India on the fifteenth day.

Watch: PM Modi Exclusive Interview with Business Today: What Does India’s G20 Presidency mean? PM Narendra Modi on addressing concerns of the Global South and more

Watch: Best Actress winners Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Best Actor Allu Arjun, R Madhavan, The Kashmir Files, other National Awardees 2023 winners; Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's The Dream Girl 2 releases : Celebs on Insta

OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, has earned Rs 126.58 crore at the domestic box office so far. The movie had earned Rs 85.05 crore in the first week. On the second Friday, OMG 2 earned Rs 6.03 crore, followed by Rs 10.53 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.06 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, Rs 3.30 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.01 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.85 crore on Thursday.

Watch: PM Modi Exclusive: India's economy to deliver unprecedented opportunities, PM Narendra Modi tells Business Today, says world is recognising India’s strength

About Gadar 2

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The film was released across theatres on August 11 and has since taken the box office by storm, breaking many records. It features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is also a sequel. Helmed by Amit Rai, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 revolves around a devout Lord Shiva devotee, whose faith is tested by an untoward incident involving his son. But a divine intervention steers him to take on everyone who was involved in the incident. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. OMG 2 also released on August 11.

Watch: Paytm share price jumps over 3% to hit 52-week high; multibagger stock to rally past Rs 1,000 mark? Here's what analysts say