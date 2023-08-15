'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol's film to cross Rs 200 crore; Akshay Kumar-starrer inches closer to Rs 75 crore

'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office: Sunny Deol-led commercial potboiler Gadar 2 will likely cross the Rs 200 crore mark on Independence Day. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, is likely to mint around Rs 228.88 crore at the Indian box office within five days of its release. Gadar 2 raked in Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 51.70 crore on its first Sunday, around Rs 39 crore on its first Monday, and is estimated to collect around Rs 55 crore on its first Tuesday (Independence Day).

Gadar 2 has become Sunny Deol’s highest grossing film in terms of gross box office collections. Deol's other big hits are: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (Rs 76.65 crore), Yamla Pagla Deewana (Rs 55.12 crore), Border (Rs 39.30 crore), and Ghayal Once Again (Rs 35.75 crore), according to trade portal Sacnilk.

All Time Highest Advance Booking Gross Other than first day in Hindi [without block seats]: 💥



1. #Gadar2 [Day 5]: 33.18 Cr

2. #Pathaan [Day 2]: 32.10 Cr — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 15, 2023

#Gadar2 had a MIND-BLASTING MONDAY. Trade & Industry SHOCKED



Set to collect another ₹ 50 cr+ Today ( Tuesday) which’ll take its 5 days total to ₹ 225-230 cr nett



Day 1 - ₹ 40.10 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 43.08 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 51.70 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 38.70 cr



Total ₹ 173.58 cr nett… pic.twitter.com/HFQz2x8EYV — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 is inching closer to the Rs 75 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film collected Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.55 crore on its first Sunday, around Rs 11.50 crore on its first Monday, and will likely collect around Rs 20 crore on its first Tuesday.

#OMG2 had a SMASHING MONDAY which is higher than the Opening Day.



Set to score ₹ 18-20 cr nett Today (Tuesday) which’ll take its 5 Days total to ₹ 72-75 cr nett



Day -1 ₹ 10.26 cr

Day -2 ₹ 15.30 cr

Day -3 ₹ 17.55 cr

Day -4 ₹ 12.06 cr



Total - ₹ 55.17 cr nett… pic.twitter.com/Lr5RM7onXs — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 15, 2023

Gadar 2 had occupancy of 54 per cent across Hindi shows and saw gross footfalls of 33.53 crore as of August 14. OMG 2, on the other hand, logged occupancy of 39 per cent across all shows and witnessed a gross footfall of 11.32 crore as of August 14.

#OMG2 Day 4 State Wise Tracked Gross [14th Aug 2023]💥

India Tracked Gross: 11.32 Cr

Tracked Footfalls: 4.13L

Tracked Shows: 5316

Occupancy: 39% pic.twitter.com/2RDLLAqZ2T — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 15, 2023 #Gadar2 Day 4 State Wise Tracked Gross [14th Aug 2023]💥

India Tracked Gross: 33.53 Cr

Tracked Footfalls: 13.87L

Tracked Shows: 11634

Occupancy: 54% pic.twitter.com/c3foxH8fmJ — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 15, 2023

#Gadar2 Morning Track Gross Data Comparison: 💥✅



Day 1: 3.78 Cr [2355 shows]

Day 2: 3.33 Cr [2386 shows]

Day 3: 6.25 Cr [2515 shows]

Day 4: 2.55 Cr [2325 shows]



Day 5: 7.06 Cr [2581 shows]💥 — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 15, 2023 #OMG2 Morning Track Gross Data Comparison: ✅



Day 1: 68L [1072 shows]

Day 2: 1.00 Cr [1091 shows]

Day 3: 1.59 Cr [1122 shows]

Day 4: 0.75 Cr [1038 shows]



Day 5: 1.65 Cr [1088 shows]💥 — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 15, 2023

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, also directed by Anil Sharma. While the first part of the film was focused on Tara Singh’s efforts to bring his wife Sakeena back from Pakistan, the second part focuses on his efforts to save his son Charanjeet Singh and bring his wife and son back to India. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

OMG 2, on the other hand, is second installment of the Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal-starrer OMG or Oh My God!. The film focuses on Kanti Sharan Mudgal, an unhappy civilian who approaches the courts to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools. OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Govind Namdev, and Arun Govil in significant roles.

While Gadar 2 has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10, OMG 2 has a rating of 8.3/10. Both the films released in theatres on August 11, a day ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

