Jailer, Gadar 2 impact: Cinemas see near Rs 400-crore box office collection this weekend, highest in 100 years

'Jailer' vs 'Gadar 2' vs 'Bholaa Shankar' vs 'OMG 2': The August 11-13 weekend has been quite an exciting one for theatre and multiplex owners and film producers. Rajinikanth-starrer black comedy Jailer, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2, Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia’s Bholaa Shankar, and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 led to the busiest single weekend at the box office.

The four anticipated movie releases contributed more than Rs 390 crore to the combined gross box office in theatres across India, the highest in the last 100 years. Due to the big-ticket releases, over 2.10 crore moviegoers thronged the theatres, the highest number of admissions in the last decade, according to a joint statement by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India.

Explaining the unprecedented box office response over the weekend, Producers Guild of India President Shibasish Sarkar said that mainstream storytelling done the right way has led to record-breaking box-office numbers. He also noted that even the early morning shows are getting sold out.

“A massive achievement like this is a result of an incredible filmmaking team, with cast and crew coming together to create a truly special movie-going experience. The turnout at theatres has infused a new energy in our industry, audiences are responding in numbers we have not seen for a very long time, even the early morning shows are getting sold out,” Sarkar further said.

MAI President Kamal Gianchandani said that the body looks forward to this momentum continuing in the rest of 2023. He also said this weekend was proof that cinemas are the ultimate place for a great movie-viewing experience.

Which movies logged the highest footfalls this weekend?

Theatres all over India logged footfalls of over 82 lakh on August 13. Top movies that pulled moviegoers to theatres were Jailer (31.33 lakh), Gadar 2 (29.80 lakh), OMG 2, Bholaa Shankar (4.45 lakh), and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (1.93 lakh), according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is all set to become the highest grossing Tamil movie in 2023. Jailer is on course to cross Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, which is the Telugu remake of Ajith’s Vedalam, has not been able to garner much response at the ticket counters as the film has managed to rake in merely Rs 28.40 crore within four days of its release.

While Gadar 2 is on course to cross the Rs 150 crore on its fourth day of release, Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 will likely cross the Rs 50 crore mark on the same day. In its 17-day-long run at the box office, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made Rs 130.83 crore in terms of domestic collections. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh film made Rs 274.50 crore in terms of worldwide collections.

