Gadar 2 + Jailer + OMG 2: PVR INOX witnesses highest-ever daily, weekend business

Premium cinema exhibitor PVR INOX stated that it saw its biggest ever daily and weekend business – all thanks to bigwig releases including Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol-Amisha Patel’s Gadar 2.

The company said that it achieved the feat of “highest-ever admissions and box office in a single day” on August 13. PVR INOX entertained about 12.8 lakh guests and earned a gross box office revenue of about Rs 39.5 crore.

It also said the biggest weekend in the company’s history was on the weekend of August 11-13. PVR INOX said that it welcomed about 33.6 lakh guests and earned a gross box office revenue of about Rs 100 crore during the weekend.

“These feats were achieved on the back of solid box office performances from the stellar content released last week including Gadar 2 (Hindi), Jailer (Tamil) & OMG 2 (Hindi) and continued success of content released in earlier weeks including Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani (Hindi) and Oppenheimer (English) which continued their steady performance. This record setting result validates that consumer enthusiasm for experiencing films in an immersive, larger than life, cinematic environment is as strong as ever,” said PVR INOX that has 1,708 screens across 361 properties in 115 cities in the country and Sri Lanka.

PVR INOX’s shares rose sharply in Monday's trade. The stock jumped 5.83 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,732.25 over its previous close of Rs 1,636.85. The stock has climbed over 21 per cent in the past one month even as the scrip is flat on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Not only PVR INOX, the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India stated that August 11-13 was the busiest single weekend for theatres. The weekend drew over 2.10 crore moviegoers to the cinema halls, and saw a combined box office revenue of Rs 390 crore across all theatres.

All the movies in the theatres currently are witnessing strong footfall. For instance, Akhay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 has collected Rs 43.11 crore since its release on Friday, while Gadar 2 has proven to be a blockbuster hit – much like its predecessor – and collected Rs 143.88 crore.

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani has minted Rs 130.83 crore in three weeks.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has matched the expectations from the film with its collection of Rs 302.89 crore worldwide in just four days.

