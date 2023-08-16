'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' worldwide box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 300 cr, Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 100 cr

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 has had a super successful run at the box office. Not just in India, but globally also the film has been doing exceptionally well, which is reflected in the film's box office earnings. At the overseas box office, the Anil Sharma-directorial has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark and has become only the fourth Bollywood film of the year to do so, as per a report by trade portal Sacnilk.

Also WATCH: AI images show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) characters Jethalal Gada, Dayaben, Champaklal, Babita ji and more as Vikings in unlikely crossover with the Netflix series

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2', which released on the same day as Gadar 2, has done fairly well in terms of its box office collections. Starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, the film on Wednesday crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark globally. The movie will also be entering the 100 crores net club, mostly by Saturday, the report stated.

Also WATCH: Himachal rains: Shimla faces monsoon fury, Viral videos show houses, Shiv temple collapse due to landslides, floods; netizens slam ‘development’

In terms of domestic collections, Gadar 2 is set to soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark. The film collected Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 43.08 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 51.70 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 38.70 crore on its first Monday, around Rs 55.50 on Independence Day, and is likely to earn around Rs 30 crore on its first Wednesday.

Also WATCH: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Independence Day celebration with family, Anand Mahindra shares army jawan's video, CP Gurnani on AI, Anupam Mittal shares Shaadi.com's campaign: India Inc on X (Twitter)

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 is likely to cross the Rs 75 crore mark at the domestic box office. OMG 2 collected Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.55 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 12.06 crore on its first Monday, around Rs 17.10 crore on August 15 holiday, and will likely earn around Rs 6 crore on its first Wednesday.

Also Watch: Deepinder Goyal's podcast Breaking Bread, Nikhil Kamath’s podcast ‘WTF is’, AR Rahman's song for Mahindra Automotive, Kiran Mazumdar, CP Gurnani on AI technology: India Inc on X (Twitter)

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was a 2001 film set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. The film was released across theatres on August 11 and has since taken the box office by storm, breaking many records. The film features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

Also Watch: Sure of Chandrayaan-3’s success: Ex-ISRO boss K Sivan who led Chandrayaan-2 mission; Why India’s second Moon mission failed

Meanwhile, OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, features Akshay Kumar in the avatar of Lord Shiva. It also stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl, the satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG- Oh My God!' Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the creative producer of the movie. The cinematography of the movie is done by Amalendu Chaudhary.

Also WATCH: How India can become the 3rd largest economy by 2027, and even surpass the US to become 2nd largest by 2075

Also Watch: ‘Kaavaala’ dance by Japanese ambassador, Ranveer Singh at AP Dhillon docu premier, SRK praises Suhana Khan at Koel Purie Rinchet’s novel launch event, Mahesh Babu's workout session: Celebs on Insta

Watch: IT companies likely to regain momentum in H2CY23, FY24 to show strong revenue growth; not Infosys or TCS; these are the top stock picks from IT sector

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ update: Will the Sunny Deol film surpass Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan’s lifetime box office collections? Here’s what this trade analyst has to say