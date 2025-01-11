'Game Changer' box office collection day 1: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film soars with Rs 51.25 crore opening

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's much-anticipated film, Game Changer, has made a significant impact at the box office on its opening day, amassing an impressive Rs 51.25 crore in net earnings across India, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.com. This marks Ram Charan’s first solo release since the blockbuster RRR and his return to the big screen after a five-year hiatus.

The film's collections reflect a strong performance across various languages, with the Telugu version leading the charge at Rs 42 crore, followed by Rs 7 crore from the Hindi version. The Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 0.1 crore and Rs 0.05 crore, respectively.

In addition to Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Game Changer features a talented ensemble cast, including S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. Directed by Shankar, the film has generated considerable buzz in the Indian cinema landscape. At a press event in Mumbai on January 4, Ram Charan expressed his excitement about working with Shankar, calling it a "dream come true" and praising the director as the "epitome of commercial films.

"Sonu Sood's film Fateh was released on the same day and had a modest opening, earning around Rs 2.45 crore.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been performing well at the box office for six weeks.

In a separate comment about his work experience, actor Ram Charan expressed his gratitude for collaborating with director Shankar, feeling fortunate to have worked over five years with both Shankar and Rajamouli, as it has been a valuable learning experience for him as an actor.

Critics have also weighed in on the film. Industry analyst Taran Adarsh awarded Game Changer three and a half stars, noting its predictable plot but commending its ability to engage and entertain throughout. He remarked, “It’s a #RamCharan show... Not #Shankar's best, but keeps you engrossed and entertained.”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described Game Changer as a visual spectacle and one of the most ambitious political dramas in Indian cinema. He highlighted the film's gripping flashback sequence as a standout moment.

As audience reactions continue to pour in, many netizens have hailed Game Changer as a "blockbuster hit" and the "perfect Sankranti gift," further solidifying its status as a must-watch this season.