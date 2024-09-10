'GOAT' box office collection day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's film hit by Monday blues, mints Rs 151 crore in India

The Greatest of All Time or GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film before entering politics, saw a decline in its domestic box office collections on its first Monday. The film saw a decent weekend opening at the box office, thanks to Thalapathy Vijay fans, despite getting mixed reviews from the audience.

The film minted Rs 44 crore on its day 1, Rs 25.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3, Rs 34 crore on its day 4, taking the total first weekend collections to Rs 137.2 crore. Thalapathy Vijay's film, however, saw a decline of 58.53 per cent in its collections on Monday.

GOAT made around Rs 14 crore on its day 5, taking the film's total collections to Rs 151 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Thalapathy Vijay's latest film had an overall 43.59 per cent Tamil occupancy on Monday.

Regions such as Trichy (81.75 per cent), Dindigul (74.25 per cent), Chennai (69.50 per cent), Coimbatore (58.75 per cent), and Pondicherry (56.75 per cent) logged the highest theatrical occupancy for the film. The film had an overall 10.89 per cent Hindi occupancy and an overall 15.62 per cent Telugu occupancy.

Commenting on the film's business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "GOAT posts a respectable total in its 4-day *extended* weekend, driven largely by non-national chains and single screens of mass-markets... Of course, the overall total could've been stronger if national chains had come on board."

Meanwhile, GOAT director Venkat Prabhu explained why the film couldn't work well with the Hindi and Telugu audience. Prabhu said that the film could not work well with the Hindi and Telugu audience because of references to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL franchise.

"MI and RCB fans troll me all the time just because I'm a CSK fan. By blood, I'm a CSK supporter and there's nothing I can do about it," Prabhu said in an interview.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is centered on Gandhi, a former special anti-terrorism squad (SATS) agent who regroups with his former squad members to tackle the problems arising from their previous actions.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay in a double role. GOAT also features actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, and Sneha in pivotal roles.