'GOAT' box office weekend 1: Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller becomes highest grossing Tamil film of 2024, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action thriller The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, made great numbers on its opening weekend both at the domestic and worldwide box office. Despite getting mixed audience reviews, the film has grossed Rs 285 crore ($34 million) in its opening weekend, as per Hollywood trade portal Deadline.

At the North American box office, the film has grossed around Rs 25 crore ($3 million). It raked in around Rs 7.5 crore (£683K) at the UK box office and around Rs 3 crore (A$ 556,407) at the Australian box office.

Furthermore, the film made $2.8 million in Gulf. The Greatest of All Time was released in more than 40 countries by Hamsini Entertainment.

Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film before his entry into politics already become the biggest Tamil grosser of 2024 on the second day of its release itself. GOAT made Rs 155 crore worldwide on its day 2, surpassing Dhanush-starrer Raayan. Raayan grossed approximately Rs 154 crore worldwide.

Not only worldwide box office, GOAT has also made some great numbers at the domestic box office.

At the domestic box office, the film raked in a total of around Rs 137 crore within 4 days of its release. Despite a slight setback on day 2, the action-thriller has managed to maintain its stride at the domestic box office, thanks to Thalapathy Vijay's stardom.

The film minted Rs 44 crore on its opening day, Rs 25.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3, and Rs 34.2 crore on its day 4. With this, the latest Thalapathy Vijay film made Rs 137.2 crore at the domestic box office and is now eyeing the Rs 150 crore-mark.

Of this, the film made Rs 121.05 crore from its Tamil shows, Rs 8.3 crore from its Hindi shows and Rs 7.85 crore from its Telugu shows, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film features Thalapathy Vijay in a double role. The film opened to mixed reviews from audience but was a hit among Thalapathy fans due to its action sequences and the actor's double role.

The film follows Gandhi, a former leader of a special anti-terrorism squad, who regroups with his squad members to address the problems stemming from their previous actions.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the film features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Yogi Babu. The Greatest of All Time released in theatres worldwide on September 5.