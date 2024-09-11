'GOAT' box office collection day 6: Thalapathy Vijay-led action thriller mints Rs 162 crore, eyes Rs 200 crore mark in India

The Greatest of All Time or GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay-led action thriller, has raked in decent numbers at the ticket counters ever since its theatrical release. The film, however, saw a slight downturn in its domestic box office numbers on its first Monday and its first Tuesday.

The Greatest of All Time collected Rs 44 crore on its opening day, Rs 25.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3, Rs 34 crore on its day 4, Rs 14.75 crore on its day 5, and around Rs 10.50 crore on its day 6. The action-thriller, which is Thalapathy Vijay's penultimate film before his entry into politics, has raked in a total of around Rs 162.25 crore as of its day 6 at the India box office.

With this, the film has now set its sights on crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the India box office. GOAT had an overall 33.43 per cent theatrical occupancy in its Tamil shows on Tuesday.

Its Telugu version logged an overall 15.22 per cent occupancy on the same day. The film's Hindi version Thalapathy Is The GOAT logged an overall 10 per cent occupancy on Tuesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

A lion's share of the film's box office collections comes from its Tamil shows as it could not be released on a wide scale in the Hindi market. GOAT was not released in the three national multiplex chains -- PVR, INOX and Cinepolis -- because the makers could not adhere to the theatrical release guidelines.

As per these guidelines, there has to be a gap of 8 weeks between theatrical release and the OTT premiere of a film. The three national multiplex chains, however, released the non-Hindi versions of the film in the South Indian markets.

Meanwhile, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 5 days of its release. It is the fourth Thalapathy Vijay film to hit Rs 300 crore globally after the likes of Leo, Bigil, and Varisu.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film features Thalapathy Vijay in a double role. It follows Gandhi, a former special anti-terrorism squad (SATS) agent who reconciles with his former squad members to tackle the challenges arising from their previous actions.

GOAT also features Sneha, Laila, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and Ajmal Ameer in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on September 5.