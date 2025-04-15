'Good Bad Ugly' box office collection day 5: After crossing ₹150 crore globally, Ajith Kumar's film crosses ₹100 crore in India

Ajith Kumar's latest film Good Bad Ugly has set the cash registers ringing ever since it hit the silver screens worldwide. Despite seeing a downfall in its daily collections on Monday, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore milestone in India.

Good Bad Ugly opened at ₹29.25 crore on its first Thursday at the India box office. The film further went onto rake in ₹15 crore on its first Friday, ₹19.75 crore on its first Saturday, ₹22.3 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹15 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film's total India box office numbers stack up to ₹101.30 crore as of its 5th day, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Its shows logged an overall occupancy of 52.99 per cent on Monday, with its morning shows having an occupancy of 37.12 per cent.

Good Bad Ugly's afternoon, evening, and night shows logged an overall occupancy of 63.85 per cent, 59.41 per cent, and 51.59 per cent, respectively. At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed ₹150 crore within 4 days of its release.

The film made ₹51 crore on its first day, ₹27.50 crore on its second day, ₹36.50 crore on its third day, and around ₹37 crore on its fourth day at the global box office, taking its total collection to ₹152 crore in its first weekend.

The film opened to largely positive reviews, with fans and critics giving a shoutout to Ajith Kumar's performance.

"Good Bad Ugly is what you call a 'fanboy sambavam'. If you are an ardent Ajith Kumar fan, this will be a treat for you. But, if you are expecting even a little bit of a story, you'd be in for disappointment. It's all over-the-top. Be it dialogues or the staging," India Today's review of the film read.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film focuses on a gangster who returns from retirement after his son is kidnapped. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly has been mounted on a budget of ₹270-300 crore.

Besides Ajith Kumar, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Priya Prakash Varrier, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Tinnu Anand in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide alongside Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat on April 10.