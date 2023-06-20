'Grateful for your love and devotion': T-Series says 'Adipurush' box office collection reached Rs 375 cr in 4 days

T-Series said on Tuesday that the worldwide four-day box-office collection of Adipurush stands at 375 crores, and they are grateful for the love showered on the film by the audience.

The movie's controversial release has given it an early milage at the box office.

However, according to the latest numbers, the film’s domestic box office collections saw a drastic fall on Monday, according to early estimates. The Om Raut-directorial could manage to rake in only around Rs 20 crore on its first Monday. The film collected Rs 86.75 crore on its release day, Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 69.10 crore on its first Sunday, and around Rs 20 crore on its first Monday.

Adipurush’s downfall at the box office is mainly triggered by the film’s negative reviews and social media criticism over boorish dialogues and shoddy VFX.

This caused many people to cancel their tickets booked well in advance. People have also shared screenshots of cancelled advance bookings on Twitter. A user shared the screenshot of a cancelled advance booking and wrote: “Was very excited to watch Adipurush, but dialogues spoiled the entire mood. So cancelled the first day, first show ticket.”

The movie was also banned in Kathmandu and Pokhara areas of Nepal over its controversial dialogues on Monday, along with other Hindi movies.