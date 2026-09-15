'Hanuman Ansh' box office: Devotional drama eyes ₹300 crore worldwide, late night shows in Dubai sold out

MUST READ: Hanuman Ansh shocks Mirzapur and Haiwaan on Sunday, but the worldwide totals reveal a much tighter contest
Despite a reported production budget of just around ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has earned a return of investment more than 100 times, making it the smallest Indian film to enter the ₹200 crore club worldwide. With this, the film is now eyeing the ₹300 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.
Overseas debut boosts global tally
The film’s overseas release, handled by Hombale Films, began on September 11 and has added a fresh wave of collections to its lifetime total. Ahead of the international launch, strong advance bookings in North America—reportedly around $100,000 (₹95.83 lakh)—signalled robust diaspora interest.
In the Gulf, trade analyst Ravi Gupta said that that there were “housefull” boards outside theatres in Dubai and late-night shows for Hanuman Ansh were sold out, pointing to heavy turnout from Indian expatriates for the Neem Karoli Baba biopic.
Earlier cumulative figures from Sacnilk place the film’s worldwide gross at about ₹277.8 crore, including roughly ₹263.3 crore from India and ₹14.5 crore from overseas markets, across more than 1.28 lakh shows.
Sustained hold amid new competition
Even as big-budget titles and high-profile OTT releases such as Mirzapur: The Movie and Haiwaan arrived in theatres and on streaming, Hanuman Ansh has remained the number one film at the Indian box office in its sixth week. The word-of-mouth around the Neem Karoli Baba-inspired story has driven repeat viewings and unusually strong weekday holds for a low-budget devotional film.
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With daily collections still in the double-digit crore range at points during its run and a rapidly expanding overseas footprint, Hanuman Ansh has redefined the commercial potential of faith-based storytelling in Indian cinema.