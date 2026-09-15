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'Hanuman Ansh' box office: Devotional drama eyes ₹300 crore worldwide, late night shows in Dubai sold out

'Hanuman Ansh' box office: Devotional drama eyes ₹300 crore worldwide, late night shows in Dubai sold out

Despite a reported production budget of just around ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has returned more than 100 times its cost, making it the smallest Indian film to enter the ₹270 crore club worldwide.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 9:47 AM IST
'Hanuman Ansh' box office: Devotional drama eyes ₹300 crore worldwide, late night shows in Dubai sold outDespite a reported production budget of just around ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has earned a return of investment more than 100 times, making it the smallest Indian film to enter the ₹200 crore club worldwide.

Devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of 2026’s most unexpected box-office phenomena, crossing the ₹270 crore mark globally while continuing to dominate daily charts in its sixth week of release.

The film has raked in ₹279.80 crore at the worldwide box office so far. Back home, the film has already crossed ₹192 crore on its day 35 in terms of India net box office collection, before its international rollout began on September 11.

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MUST READ: Hanuman Ansh shocks Mirzapur and Haiwaan on Sunday, but the worldwide totals reveal a much tighter contest

Despite a reported production budget of just around ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has earned a return of investment more than 100 times, making it the smallest Indian film to enter the ₹200 crore club worldwide. With this, the film is now eyeing the ₹300 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

Overseas debut boosts global tally

The film’s overseas release, handled by Hombale Films, began on September 11 and has added a fresh wave of collections to its lifetime total. Ahead of the international launch, strong advance bookings in North America—reportedly around $100,000 (₹95.83 lakh)—signalled robust diaspora interest.

In the Gulf, trade analyst Ravi Gupta said that that there were “housefull” boards outside theatres in Dubai and late-night shows for Hanuman Ansh were sold out, pointing to heavy turnout from Indian expatriates for the Neem Karoli Baba biopic.

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Earlier cumulative figures from Sacnilk place the film’s worldwide gross at about ₹277.8 crore, including roughly ₹263.3 crore from India and ₹14.5 crore from overseas markets, across more than 1.28 lakh shows.

Sustained hold amid new competition

Even as big-budget titles and high-profile OTT releases such as Mirzapur: The Movie and Haiwaan arrived in theatres and on streaming, Hanuman Ansh has remained the number one film at the Indian box office in its sixth week. The word-of-mouth around the Neem Karoli Baba-inspired story has driven repeat viewings and unusually strong weekday holds for a low-budget devotional film.

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ALSO READ: Who is Anupriya Nagar? The economics student who invested one-third of Hanuman Ansh’s reported ₹2-crore budget

With daily collections still in the double-digit crore range at points during its run and a rapidly expanding overseas footprint, Hanuman Ansh has redefined the commercial potential of faith-based storytelling in Indian cinema.

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Published on: Sep 15, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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