'₹1,831 crore in 32 days': Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 beats Baahubali 2 to become India's biggest blockbuster yet

Pushpa 2: The Rule has rewritten Indian cinema's history. With a staggering ₹1,831 crore worldwide gross in just 32 days, Allu Arjun’s sequel has unseated "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The announcement, made by the film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, on Instagram, cements the film as a new industry benchmark.

Released on December 5, 2024, the Sukumar-directed sequel not only captivated Indian audiences but also resonated globally.

It surpassed "Baahubali 2’s" lifetime earnings of ₹1810 crore. Featuring Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj, the film leveraged its mass appeal and an aggressive marketing strategy to conquer international markets.

The numbers speak volumes. Opening with ₹175 crore nett in India, including ₹70.3 crore from its Hindi version and ₹80.3 crore from Telugu-speaking states, the movie’s pan-India appeal became evident when the Hindi collections overtook Telugu revenues from the second day onward.

The trajectory was bolstered by a meticulous promotional campaign, including a grand trailer launch in Bihar—a move that solidified its grassroots connection.

Critics and analysts attribute its success to a perfect storm of elements: Allu Arjun’s audacious performance, a gripping narrative, and unparalleled hype that began with the release of "Pushpa: The Rise" in 2021.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh remarked, “Allu Arjun is a daring actor. Scenes like fighting with hands tied or donning a saree captivated audiences. Pushpa isn’t just a movie—it’s a phenomenon.”

The film's blockbuster status, however, came with its share of controversy. Allegations surfaced of monopolizing multiplex screens, leaving smaller films like Vikramaditya Motwane’s "All We Imagine As Light" without shows.

Despite this, experts argue "Pushpa 2" didn’t need such tactics—it had the audience hooked from day one.