'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 36: Allu Arjun's film maintains its own as 'Game Changer' logs solid advance bookings for day 1

Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner Pushpa 2: The Rule has maintained a robust standing at the India box office ever since its theatrical release. Pushpa 2 has managed to maintain its own even as Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-led Game Changer managed to log stellar advance bookings for opening day.

The latest Allu Arjun film made ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, ₹129.5 crore in its third week, and ₹69.65 crore in its fourth week.

Pushpa 2 went onto make ₹3.75 crore on its fifth Friday, ₹5.5 crore on its fifth Saturday, ₹7.2 crore on its fifth Sunday, ₹2.5 crore on its fifth Monday, ₹2.15 crore on its fifth Tuesday, ₹2.15 crore on its fifth Wednesday and around ₹2 crore on its fifth Thursday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stacked up to ₹1,215 crore as of its 36th day. Pushpa 2's Hindi shows logged an overall occupancy of 7.83 per cent whereas its Telugu shows logged an overall occupancy of 10.20 per cent on Thursday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Game Changer saw stellar advance bookings for its opening day at the Indian box office. Over 9.30 lakh tickets for Ram Charan's latest film worth around ₹26.8 crore (excluding block seats) were sold in advance bookings.

Regions that saw the highest advance bookings were Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

The film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid tightening police curbs and continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Sunil in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.