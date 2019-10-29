Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's film sees spike in earning after Diwali

Housefull 4 box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Rietesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde's comedy film Housefull 4 has witnessed a spike in footfall at the domestic box office. As per boxofficeindia.com, Housefull 4 box office collection doubled on Monday (Day 4) than its previous days. Early estimates say this multi-starrer comedy movie has picked up on weekday by earning over Rs 30 crore on Monday.

The post-Diwali growth of the film is also normal. Last year, Shahrukh Khan's Zero (released on Christmas holiday) had witnessed a thunderous opening on its first-four days, witnessing a sharp fall after that. Housefull 4 earned Rs 19.08 crore on its opening day, Rs 18.81 crore on Day 2, and Rs 15.33 crore on Day 3, taking the total to Rs 50.75 crore.

Housefull 4's box office collection may go up to Rs 82 crore on Monday, say estimates. Despite its huge collection, the film has been declared "worst" among Housefull franchises.

Housefull (part 1) was released in 2010, which was directed by Sajid Khan. The Housefull 2 and Housefull 3 were released on 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Housefull 4 hit the screens on October 25, alongside, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar Saan Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made in China.

Housefull 4 had the advantage of being a star-studded sequel of a successful franchise and, more importantly, had a bigger screen count. The film released in over 3,500 screens, as compared to Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh, which had opened across 1,500 and 1,000 screens, respectively. Made In China, in its opening weekend, has earned Rs 3.98 crore while Saand Ki Aankh grossed Rs 2.75 crore. With Bhai Dooj festival on Tuesday, all three films are expected to continue doing good business.

