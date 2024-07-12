Indian 2: Kamal Hassan featured sequel of Tamil blockbuster from 90s fails to impress audience at box office

Indian 2, the sequel to highly successful Indian, opened to audiences amid massive expectations from fans of Kamal Hassan, who reprised his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante fighting against corruption.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 has garnered mixed response from the audience. While some praised Hassan’s performances, many said that the over 90-minute saga fails to impress.

Cinegoers, who watched the film, said the first half is quite slow and some even said that the director ‘missed the mark’.

A social media user with the handle ‘@CKReview1’ took to X (formally Twitter) and wrote, “A Highly Outdated Flick. Grand Visuals, no Creativity, Poor Makeup, Worst dialogues. Kamal scores in few Scenes. Sid ok. BGM ok. SJ Surya No scope. Cringe Scenes throughout. Climax Fight Seq btr. Shankar Disappoints. A Wasted Oppurtunity. DULL!”

Another reviewer wrote, “It’s just an average to below average movie. There is no story it is just like a set up to Indian3. Yes Indian3 trailer was played after the rolling titles and Indian3 seems pretty interesting and I think Indian3 would be worth waiting.”

A third user wrote, “#Indian2 - Underwhelming Performances Even the talented #KamalHaasan can't save this sinking ship. His character feels like a rehashing of his previous roles, lacking the depth and nuance that made him a legend. The supporting cast fares no better that fail to leave an impact.”

According to provisional data from sacnilk, the film saw a collection of Rs 5.3 crore till 12:30 pm on its opening day (July 12).

Indian 2 recorded around Rs 15 crore gross (including block seats) from its pre-sales business for the opening day in India, which is already the highest number for any Tamil film this year.

The film is said to be of the biggest projects by Shankar with a reported budget of Rs 150 crore. It features Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Jason Lambert, Gulshan Grover, Bobby Simha and others in prominent roles. The film will also be followed by Indian 3.

The film’s precursor, Indian, was released on 9 May 1996 worldwide and became the highest-grossing Tamil film upon release. It was selected by India as its entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the Academy Awards in 1996, but was not nominated. The film won three National Film Awards.