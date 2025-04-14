'Jaat' box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's latest film sees massive boost on Sunday. Will it cross ₹50 crore soon?

Sunny Deol's latest film Jaat saw a massive growth in its daily box office collections on Sunday. The film has done well in its first weekend due to the positive word of mouth around its pitch and Sunny Deol's performance.

Jaat saw a growth of 43.59 per cent in its daily box office collections on Sunday.

The film opened at ₹9.5 crore on its first day at the India box office and went onto rake in ₹7 crore on its first Friday, ₹9.75 crore on its first Saturday, and around ₹14 crore on its first Sunday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹40.25 crore as of its fourth day. At this rate, the latest Sunny Deol film is likely to cross the ₹50 crore mark soon in India due to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday.

Jaat had an overall 26.23 per cent occupancy across all its Hindi shows on Sunday. The film's morning shows had an occupancy of 11.67 per cent whereas its afternoon shows logged an occupancy of 30.93 per cent.

While its evening shows recorded an overall occupancy of 33.93 per cent, its night shows had an occupancy of 28.40 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar's latest film Good Bad Ugly is challenging Jaat's box office run at the south centres.

Moreover, the film has another 4 days to make an impact at the box office before Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 hits the silver screens on April 18.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film focuses on Baldev Pratap Singh aka Jaat who arrives in a town overrun with injustice and brutality with the intent to restore justice and save the villagers.

Besides Sunny Deol, Jaat features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios, the film released in theatres on April 10, 2025.