‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office collection: Rajinikanth’s action thriller crosses Rs 350 crore worldwide, Chiranjeevi film lags behind

‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office: Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller Jailer has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The latest Thalaivar film collected Rs 95.78 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.24 crore on its second day, Rs 68.51 crore on its third day, Rs 82.36 crore on its fourth day, and Rs 49.03 crore on its fifth day.

With this, the film collected Rs 351.95 crore as of Monday and is on course to enter the Rs 400 crore club globally today. Jailer is the fourth Rajinikanth film to cross the Rs 350 crore mark globally. The superstar’s other big hits to achieve this feat are: 2.0, Kabali, and Enthiran or Robot, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Not only this, Jailer has also crossed the lifetime collection of Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 at the worldwide box office. Jailer minted Rs 351.95 crore within the first five days of its theatrical release whereas Ponniyin Selvan 2 made Rs 321 crore in its lifetime collection.

Moreover, the Thalaivar film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. Jailer collected Rs 48.35 crore on its opening day, Rs 25.75 crore on its first Friday, Rs 34.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 42.20 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 23.55 crore on its first Monday, and is estimated to collect around Rs 35 crore on its first Tuesday. With this, the film is estimated to have minted Rs 209.15 crore at the domestic box office as of August 15 (Independence Day), according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, on the other hand, is unable to make a mark as the film managed to cross Rs 30 crore at the domestic box office within five days of its release. Bholaa Shankar, which is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, collected Rs 16.25 crore on its first day, Rs 5.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 5.10 crore on its first Sunday, around Rs 2.39 crore on its first Monday, and is likely to have raked in Rs 2.77 crore on its first Tuesday.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is focused on Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who tries to save his son from the clutches of the antagonist, who steals precious artefacts from temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Backed by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer also features Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar in supporting roles.

Bholaa Shankar is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam and has been directed by Meher Ramesh. The film focuses on a doting brother who tries to hunt down criminals who harmed his sister. The film features Chiranjeevi, Tamannah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murli Sharma, Vennela Kishore, P Ravi Shankar, and Sreemukhi in key roles. While Jailer has an IMDb rating of 7.8/10, Bholaa Shankar has a rating of 3.5/10. Jailer released in theatres worldwide on August 10, a day ahead of Bholaa Shankar, OMG 2 and Gadar 2.

