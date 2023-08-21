‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ box office: Rajinikanth film tops $20 mn overseas; Chiranjeevi film closer to Rs 30 crore 

‘Jailer’ vs ‘Bholaa Shankar’ earnings: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is shattering one box office record after the other. Jailer has crossed $20 million or Rs 166.31 crore at the overseas box office as of Sunday. The latest Rajinikanth film, also known as Thalaivar 169, is the third Tamil film to enter the $20 million overseas club after 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

With this, the Thalaivar film’s overseas business has beaten Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast’s lifetime worldwide collection. Jailer’s overseas collections have topped Rs 166.31 crore so far whereas Beast made a total of Rs 153.64 crore in its lifetime at the worldwide box office, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

At the worldwide box office, Jailer is the second Rajinikanth film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark after the superstar’s 2018 film 2.0.

Domestically, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial has collected a total of Rs 288.55 crore so far. The film made a total of Rs 235.85 crore in its first week and went onto make Rs 10.05 crore on its second Friday, Rs 16.25 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 18.70 crore on its second Sunday, and is likely to have earned around Rs 7.70 crore on its second Monday. Jailer crossed 2 crore theatre footfalls on its second Sunday, along with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Chiranjeevi-led Bholaa Shankar, on the other hand, is struggling to hit the Rs 30 crore mark within 11 days of its release. Bholaa Shankar, the Telugu remake of the Ajith-starrer Vedalam, collected Rs 29 crore in its first week of release. The film collected Rs 0.12 crore on its second Friday, Rs 0.14 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 0.16 crore on its second Sunday, and is estimated to earn around Rs 0.14 crore on its second Monday.

Jailer focuses on the challenges faced by a retired jailer as he tries to save his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals precious artefacts from Hindu temples. The film features Rajinikanth, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and Vasanth Ravi in significant roles.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shankar focuses on a doting brother who wants to seek revenge from a criminal who wronged his sister. The film features Chiranjeevi, Tamannah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Rashmi Gautam, and Murali Sharma in lead roles.

